Going generative #1

Going generative #1 processing
A sketch for Halt and Catch Fire series fan poster. I created this using Processing and Cellular automata concept. Also big thanks to Adam Hayek for the invitation https://dribbble.com/AdamHayek

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
