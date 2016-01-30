Logo's color

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Today I've been designing the logo for my next project and I couldn't decide between these three colors. Can you please give me your opinion?
PS: The name for this project is the combination of "Design" and "Nil". It's exactly the same as my twitter handle.