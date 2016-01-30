Nil Vila

Logo's color

Nil Vila
Nil Vila
  • Save
Logo's color wip project personal camera icon symbol logotype logo red blue cyan color
Download color palette

Today I've been designing the logo for my next project and I couldn't decide between these three colors. Can you please give me your opinion?

PS: The name for this project is the combination of "Design" and "Nil". It's exactly the same as my twitter handle.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Nil Vila
Nil Vila

More by Nil Vila

View profile
    • Like