🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
http://themeforest.net/item/revue-modern-email-template-online-access/14474427?s_phrase=&s_rank=6
All Features
images are not Inculded
Responsive Email Template
Online Access
Stamp Ready Access
Unlimited Colors
Documentation
Optimized code
HTML without tags version
MailChimp, Campain Monitor compatible
Free Support
Files Included
Mailchimp compatibe files
Campaignmonitor compatibe files
HTML responsive email files
Documentation HTML page
Compatiblity
Android
AOL Mail Chrome
AOL Mail Explorer
AOL Mail Firefox
Apple Mail
Gmail
Hotmail
iPad
iPhone 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
KMail
Lotus Notes 8
Lotus Notes 8.5
Mozilla Thunderbird
Opera Mail
Outlook 2000
Outlook 2002
Outlook 2003
Outlook 2007
Outlook 2010
Outlook 2011
Outlook 2013
Yahoo Mail
Notes
Pictures and icons used on Demo are not included. You can find them on:
- https://unsplash.com
- http://picjumbo.com
- https://www.iconfinder.com
Microsoft Outlook does’t support background images