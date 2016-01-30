🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Buy this Bundle here:
http://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-flyer-bundle-4-in-1/9235116/?ref=amirgraphix
A great flyer template for Business Company. These templates can also be used for a magazine advert or used as an online flyer as a PDF file. If you have questions about it feel free to contact me on score_star@yahoo.com.
FLYER DETAILS
• Fully Editable Files • 8.5×11 (8.75×11.25 with bleeds + trim mark) • 300 DPI • CMYK Colors • Comes in Psd format • easy to replace images • Very easy to use • Well Organized layers • Image not include • Print Ready Files
FONT USED
Flyer No. 01: (Lato) http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/list/find_fonts?q%5Bterm%5D=lato&q%5Bsearch_check%5D=Y Flyer No. 02, 03, 04: (Myraid Pro) www.dafont.com/search.php?q=Myraid+Pro
LINK TO EACH FLYER IS AS UNDER:
Flyer No. 01: http://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-flyers/9011587?WT.ac=portfolio_thumb&WT.z_author=AMDs
Flyer No. 02: http://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-flyer/9149100?WT.ac=portfolio_thumb&WT.z_author=AMDs
Flyer No. 03: http://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-flyer/9128066?WT.ac=portfolio_thumb&WT.z_author=AMDs
Flyer No. 04: http://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-flyer/9174945?WT.ac=portfolio_thumb&WT.z_author=AMDs
Main File Include the Description as (Help File) If you like This Corporate Flyers Bundle, Please rate it & share it via social websites, emails etc. That will be a great support for me. Thanks!