Usarek™ Studio

Business cards - edges

Usarek™ Studio
Usarek™ Studio
  • Save
Business cards - edges logo black printing elegant rainbow holographic business cards company boutique cosmetics ilnp
Download color palette

I put a picture in response to questions.

I am working with printing in which we create edging business cards.
We have a large database of color transparencies.

The project cards for ILPN was used holographic foil.
* The foil perfectly adheres to the edge to form a smooth surface.

More images of this project can be seen at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/31053313/I-L-N-P-boutique-cosmetics

Usarek™ Studio
Usarek™ Studio

More by Usarek™ Studio

View profile
    • Like