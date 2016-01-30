Business cards - edges

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I put a picture in response to questions.
—
I am working with printing in which we create edging business cards.
We have a large database of color transparencies.
The project cards for ILPN was used holographic foil.
* The foil perfectly adheres to the edge to form a smooth surface.
More images of this project can be seen at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/31053313/I-L-N-P-boutique-cosmetics