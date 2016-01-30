Alfrey Davilla | vaneltia

Cute Bathtub

Alfrey Davilla | vaneltia
Alfrey Davilla | vaneltia
  • Save
Cute Bathtub bathroom illustration mascot toilet clean bath identity brand bathtub logo cute character
Download color palette

Creating a super cute character who cleans tubs and kills germs.

Alfrey Davilla | vaneltia
Alfrey Davilla | vaneltia
Hello, I'm specialized in logo and simple Illustrations.

More by Alfrey Davilla | vaneltia

View profile
    • Like