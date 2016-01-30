Esther Jingxin Yip

Hello! This is my first shot and I'm very excited to be part of the Dribbble community :) It's my first try at AfterEffects as well, while following Andrzej Pach's Skillshare class.

Thanks Srikant Shetty for the invite!

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
