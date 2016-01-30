jeff youngblood

Coffee tools of the trade

Coffee tools of the trade french press cafe beans java steam spoon sugar grinder coffee
I'm up late past my bedtime, and caffeine is the culprit... so, just did this for fun, to pass the time and hone my illustration skills. created using adobe illustrator.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
