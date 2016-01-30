Mikael Ishhanian

Kvaba Logo ios studio dev game kvaba
A quick logo, for and indie game development studio. The client wanted it to be raw, unpolished and unconstrained, as their own work process, so that's pretty much the first thing I made and it stuck.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
