Sasha Chirico

My Workplace

Sasha Chirico
Sasha Chirico
  • Save
My Workplace design imac office work workplace
Download color palette

This is my workplace, some web design this saturday morning for our online store! (WIP) www.backlabel.com/eshop

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Sasha Chirico
Sasha Chirico

More by Sasha Chirico

View profile
    • Like