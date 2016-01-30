Saptarshi Prakash

Pizza - Toppings and Placing Order

Here is the next stage of the pizza customisation interaction I am experimenting with. The 'add toppings' input is highly inspired by the Apple Music app - Tap once to add, tap twice to add more & tap thrice to remove. This is probably not the best way to do it. Can you suggest anything different?
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
