Pursuit Systems Web Design

Pursuit Systems is one of the leading camera car companies in Hollywood. They’ve designed and manufactured custom cranes, camera cars, and tracking vehicles that were used to film blockbusters including Transformers, 21 Jump Street, and The Expendables.
The producers and assistants tasked with renting from Pursuit Systems were having trouble navigating their mobile-unfriendly website while on set. I helped Pursuit Systems create a responsive website that would make it easier for these users to browse and order their products.