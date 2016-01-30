Stephen Sulistiawan

Day Chain UI

We all have personal goals that we’re reaching for—get in shape, quit smoking, learn a new instrument—Day Chain is a simple app concept that encourages you to start and maintain daily habits to work towards these goals.

• Start a new Chain by giving yourself a daily task.
• Tap “DID IT” every day that you do it.
• Don’t break the chain!

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
