Trade Show Backdrop

I modified a backdrop like this three years ago. They're still using the image and it is a great image so that is fine. The old banner design really lacked one important thing which this redesign rectifies. It didn't say what Animal Necessity did in a clear manner. If you saw it, you could assume it had something to do with bottles of... something ... Get closer and you'd see it was natural animal supplements. My goal on this updated version was to make it clear quickly that this company sells animal supplements. Their flagship product gets a spotlight to pull people in and EVERYTHING has moved up. 'Never lose sight of what's important' can slip behind tables if they are sitting in front of it. Oh yeah this is about 8 ft tall and goes on a wraparound popup type display. Working on a new pedestal to go with it now.