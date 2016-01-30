Brian Neong San

Lucky Luke

Brian Neong San
Brian Neong San
  • Save
Lucky Luke horse motion graphics gallop quadruped duik after effects illustration character animation jolly jumper lucky luke
Download color palette

Homage to my childhood comics hero Lucky Luke - the man who shoots faster than his shadow - Happy 70th Anniversary!

Brian Neong San
Brian Neong San

More by Brian Neong San

View profile
    • Like