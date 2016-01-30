Θ Salon // Logo design

Θ Salon by Thodoris Gionis is an elegant hair salon based in Greece, which offers ultimate experience in luxury hair care and beauty.

"Θ" represents Θοδωρής (Theodore in greek language) by showing the initial of Hair salon Owner's name.

The logo conveys a hidden explanatory through its design. The curves lines represent the naturally curly hair that follow the "Θ" letter path. The negative space inside the "Θ" letter represent the samples of hair of different colors'booklet which is usually used in each Hair Salon.