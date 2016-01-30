Robin van Wijk

Fit Watch

Robin van Wijk
Robin van Wijk
  • Save
Fit Watch design doodle cut-out fitness health illustration
Download color palette

Currently I'm working as a graphic designer for Orphidia, a tech start-up, developing an innovative health product.
While creating the identity for this product/brand I will post a doodle every week involving themes, or ideas discussed during work.

This is the first in a series of doodles. This one is about personal devices that can improve your health, allowing you to get more fit using your own watch.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Robin van Wijk
Robin van Wijk

More by Robin van Wijk

View profile
    • Like