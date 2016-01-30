Seth Hartman

Thank You

Seth Hartman
Seth Hartman
  • Save
Thank You thank you office design illustrations icons abstract card print typography
Download color palette

While I was still working for Information Technology at The University of Oklahoma, I made these sweet Thank You cards to hand out to employees. The idea behind it was to use objects/items that are normally found in your work office to create the lettering for the card.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Seth Hartman
Seth Hartman
Sr. UI/UX Designer at ZoomInfo

More by Seth Hartman

View profile
    • Like