RETRO WAVES TYPOGRAPHY

CREATIVE LIGHTING BOLT STRUCK ME AT 2:30am. πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ’€πŸ‘ŠπŸ» when you have an idea, draw it on paper immediately! πŸ–‹πŸ–‹βœοΈπŸŽ¨ . I just need to draw these abstract waves as typography. kiki emoticon