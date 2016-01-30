Ralph Cifra

RETRO WAVES TYPOGRAPHY

Ralph Cifra
Ralph Cifra
  • Save
RETRO WAVES TYPOGRAPHY design art handlettering freehand leterring typography abstract wave type retro
Download color palette

CREATIVE LIGHTING BOLT STRUCK ME AT 2:30am. 👍🏻💀👊🏻 when you have an idea, draw it on paper immediately! 🖋🖋✏️🎨 . I just need to draw these abstract waves as typography. kiki emoticon

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Ralph Cifra
Ralph Cifra

More by Ralph Cifra

View profile
    • Like