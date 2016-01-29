Tristan Dubin

How to survive outside of a pressurized environment

Tristan Dubin
Tristan Dubin
  • Save
How to survive outside of a pressurized environment dubin tristan helmet typography space
Download color palette

Styleframe/type treament for my senior project on extraterrestrial colonization.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Tristan Dubin
Tristan Dubin

More by Tristan Dubin

View profile
    • Like