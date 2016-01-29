Karen Dessire

Character Illustration

Karen Dessire
Karen Dessire
  • Save
Character Illustration series set character illustration
Download color palette

An illustration I created as part of a bigger set for the Station Four website. Still working on the final color palette. More to come soon!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Karen Dessire
Karen Dessire

More by Karen Dessire

View profile
    • Like