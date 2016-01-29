A different brew for every krewe - Tin Roof Beer poster

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is a snippet of a poster I created some lettering for / helped design with BREW before I made the move up to San Fran. (Obviously Mardi Gras themed), I had a lot of fun with this one and I'm happy with how it turned out, I think it'll sell a lot of beer.
I also am getting settled up in my new city, San Francisco. It's a great place, and I started class at the Letterform Archive for Type@Cooper this week. Extremely excited, and I'll be sharing progress as I go!