A different brew for every krewe - Tin Roof Beer poster

This is a snippet of a poster I created some lettering for / helped design with BREW before I made the move up to San Fran. (Obviously Mardi Gras themed), I had a lot of fun with this one and I'm happy with how it turned out, I think it'll sell a lot of beer.

I also am getting settled up in my new city, San Francisco. It's a great place, and I started class at the Letterform Archive for Type@Cooper this week. Extremely excited, and I'll be sharing progress as I go!