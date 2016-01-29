Greg Elzerman
Asana

Asana Winter social card animation

Greg Elzerman
Asana
Greg Elzerman for Asana
  • Save
Asana Winter social card animation animation illustration fun after effects winter card flat graphic
Download color palette

2 of 2 animations that went out in a winter card for our customers. Illustrations by the amazing Anna Hurley.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Asana
Asana
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Asana

View profile
    • Like