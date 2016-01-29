2 Hops - Tis Done

After about seven months of working on a personal side project I that assumed would be a short, 3-month learning experience, I’m glad to call this particular project done. 2 Hops is a platforming game for the iOS inspired by games like Super Meat Boy. Shout out to Harry Nesbitt for writing his blog post (http://www.harrynesbitt.com/blog/the-making-of-altos-adventure/), which was both insightful and inspiring as I entered into the world of Unity and game making.

You can find it here on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/2-hops-simple-challenging/id1000108428?mt=8)