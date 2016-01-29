Aimee Guzman

Rock Sculpted Fitness Branding

Aimee Guzman
Aimee Guzman
  • Save
Rock Sculpted Fitness Branding logo brand identity branding
Download color palette

I had created this type layout but I felt that it didn't really work for a logo. I do love it however, for a poster or social media header.

679624e86fb29b1d7a686a36c3219ab8
Rebound of
Rock Sculpted Fitness Logo
By Aimee Guzman
View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Aimee Guzman
Aimee Guzman

More by Aimee Guzman

View profile
    • Like