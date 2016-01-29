Aimee Guzman

Rock Sculpted Fitness Custom Pattern

Aimee Guzman
Aimee Guzman
  • Save
Rock Sculpted Fitness Custom Pattern brand identity pattern branding
Download color palette

I did this custom pattern for the Rock Sculpted Fitness brand identity. I took inspiration from composition notebooks and I like that it looks a little rocky and a little bit like camouflage but the bright blue makes it more unexpected. What do you guys think?

679624e86fb29b1d7a686a36c3219ab8
Rebound of
Rock Sculpted Fitness Logo
By Aimee Guzman
View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Aimee Guzman
Aimee Guzman

More by Aimee Guzman

View profile
    • Like