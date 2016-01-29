Spence Hood

First Shot

First Shot title greyscale emblem ahoy pencil sketch
So, SO excited to be an official contributor to this community of wildly talented people - a huge thank you to Ben Wallace from Course Design for the invite!

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
