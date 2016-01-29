RiccoTypo

Typothanks

RiccoTypo
RiccoTypo
  • Save
Typothanks first shot glyphs thanks typo typography
Download color palette

Hi dribbble! I'm finally here thanks to Peter! If you like 3D and game design make sure you look at his profile: https://dribbble.com/PDF
And as for me, get ready for many typography a branding joy!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
RiccoTypo
RiccoTypo

More by RiccoTypo

View profile
    • Like