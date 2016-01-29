Lexham Discourse Commentary Series

These are book covers for a series called the Lexham Discourse Commentary. They dig into the nitty gritty of how the original Greek hangs together, and how language choices in the text influence its meaning. It is very academic, and could be described as "the commentary for people who write commentaries".

I developed a pattern with the letter alpha (α) tightly weaved together to mirror how the literature will do the same. Each title has its own cropping of the pattern, giving the entire series something new for each cover, but a cohesive feel.