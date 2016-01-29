Paul Parson

Introducing Yodddle!

star wars daily ui yoda
Inspired by this post by Michael Abehsera I realized maybe dribbble needs a counterpart.

Introducing Yodddle! Your spot for completely useless UI inspiration, specifically with a Yoda or Star Wars theme.

Get excited people. This is happening...at an internet near you!

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
