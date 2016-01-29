Levi Lowell

Orizon

Levi Lowell
Levi Lowell
  • Save
Orizon typography type logotype icon mark wordmark color branding logo design
Download color palette

Unused name and concept from the Haitian bakery branding project at the end of last year.

Orizon is Haitian Creole for Horizon.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Levi Lowell
Levi Lowell
Professional Dad. Amateur everything else.

More by Levi Lowell

View profile
    • Like