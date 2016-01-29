Damian DeMartino

7" Record Label Design

7" Record Label Design on wax shields old timey band seven inch record label lp
This concept didn't make the cut, the animal version is what went to press. Still think this would look cool spinning on a record player though...

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
