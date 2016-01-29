Giada Lagorio

90's Teletext

90's Teletext iconography vector reflex shadows texture lavanda grey scale aqua green branding illustrations
For the "about" section of one of my latest work, I made this 90's teletext illustration in order to display old screens. The content pop ups when selected!

