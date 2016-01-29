Nate Parrott

Hack Week

Hack Week extruded ad workshop clara.io pixel art sketch 3d
Branding for Hack@Brown's "Hack Week," a series of workshops about development and design. We combined bright, flat colors and type with large ray-traced 3D-extruded shapes to create a flexible, readable and coherent visual identity for the 12+ workshops.

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
