Fort Knox Shirt

Fort Knox Shirt topography graphic kentucky fort knox defeat misery agony design shirt
Proposed shirt design for a military veteran focused apparel company. This concept is based off the 3 "hills of pain" near the base.

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
