Page And Lambert Copy

brief: Page & Lambert is a construction firm based in Frankfurt, Germany founded in 1942 by Maxime T. Page and Stefan A. Lambert. The firm is gaining stronghold in the Gulf nations, undertaking iconic skyscraper projects and has been looking for a new logo and brand identity. Currently, the company has a crest-like logo, but now they're expecting something refreshing and modern to go with their new forward thinking. They want the designer to experiment with new typefaces and make the logo easy to memorize and recognize when people see it. The logo will be used everywhere, from official documents to concrete slabs, so consistency is the key concern here.