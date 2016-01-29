Poster • Sneak Peek

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I finished three more titles this week! Only 25 more to go!
This week we had some light bulb marquee type, an inline deco sans serif, and a charming deco script!
See a larger version on my site (link in profile) and learn more about the films and their title variations on my blog!: www.raphaelgeroni.com/blog