Poster • Sneak Peek

I finished three more titles this week! Only 25 more to go!

This week we had some light bulb marquee type, an inline deco sans serif, and a charming deco script!

See a larger version on my site (link in profile) and learn more about the films and their title variations on my blog!: www.raphaelgeroni.com/blog

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
