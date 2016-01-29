LaTeisha

Social Assistant iPhone App

Social Assistant iPhone App
Swipe right to confirm you hung out with a friend like you committed to. High Five!

HangBeat tracks and prioritizes the people in your life so your relationships stay fresh. It uses a simple tracking, a flexible snooze, and a smart contacts manager.

Check out an early prototype at: https://invis.io/PS5NM9FCH

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
