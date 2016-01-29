This Paper Ship

Walnut Creek children's book

Walnut Creek children's book church kid lit childrens book character illustration
In the middle of our first full children's book for Walnut Creek church. It's been a huge challenge and blessing so far. Excited to wrap it up soon!

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
