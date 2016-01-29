Brad A. Yoo

Thank you Roko! 1st Shot

Brad A. Yoo
Brad A. Yoo
  • Save
Thank you Roko! 1st Shot 1st shot sketchbook pro character design photoshop dribbble illustration
Download color palette

Its been a long time that I've been sitting on the bench so a big thanks to @Roko Kerovec for giving me my first shot.

Brad A. Yoo
Brad A. Yoo

More by Brad A. Yoo

View profile
    • Like