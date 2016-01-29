Pancake website launched

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
These last weeks were awesome. Since I made the Pancake - wireframe free to download and published my design adventure on Medium, you were around everyday! It means so much to me!
Through your support and enthusiasm for Pancake, we work hard to make it happen! Angel made many advancements on Pancake core. I won’t spoil but it’s just marvellous to be able to program an alarm and personalise it like never before. That for the first time! On my side. I have been focused on some design optimization and launched the Pancake website : www.pancakewake.me
A second thing that I want to share. Couple days ago I create a closed group. Pancake Community : There you will be able to participate to the beta tests and further be involve on the development process if we decide to push new features. Fell free to join.
As always you can follow the project on Twitter and like the Facebook page. And finally if you have any interest about coding follow the development on Github.
Thanks for you everyday support.
Rudy with love.