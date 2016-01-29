Aicha Barry
GoDaddy

GoDaddy Ads Flow

Aicha Barry
GoDaddy
Aicha Barry for GoDaddy
  • Save
GoDaddy Ads Flow illustration design go daddy
Download color palette

Writing internet ads, like those for Google AdWords, is rarely fun or interesting. “I can’t wait to apply my well-honed graphic design skills and experience to this text,” said no designer, ever. But creating these ads sure helps attract and target site visitors/customers. So, it’s worth it.

However, for the more aesthetically-minded individual, GoDaddy has brought some visual joy with our new Ads app, which lets you target customers looking for your products and services on Google Search & Display networks.

Throughout the application, supporting the section titles, we’ve included a number of neat li’l illustrations. These fun, sometimes cute, images stay true to our paper-cut style and also keep a design/color consistency. They’re pretty simple but provide much eye-catching detail. Why, I can almost feel the wind of that delivery van whizzing up to the door to drop off the daily goods.

Thoughts? Questions? We’d love to hear ‘em.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
GoDaddy
GoDaddy

More by GoDaddy

View profile
    • Like