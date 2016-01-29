🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Creating Change is a pro bono initiative from Discovery Communications. This Program harnesses the creative team, strategic thinking, and generous spirit of Discovery employees to help nonprofits with marketing, communications, and operational needs. The Program consists of a 12-hour marathon and conference at Discovery, then the following day it culminates with a final project-presentation for the non profits participating.
See rest of the project here:
http://peterveras.com/gallery/creating-change-2/