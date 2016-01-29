Tom Johnson

Otto Sticker

Otto Sticker sticker mascot schedule ottomation automation calendar robot
Saw that stickermule is giving away some stickers, so I couldn't resist.

Follow the rebound link to get your own and stay tuned for more shots about Otto.

Rebound of
Free Custom Stickers For Everyone
By Sticker Mule
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
