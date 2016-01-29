Discussion App Concept

Spent the weekend completing an exercise to design a home screen for an iOS app based around “discussions” (essentially, chat rooms).

Instead of a list of discussions on the home screen, I wanted the audience to be presented with a personalized feed of topics. New users would be greeted with trending or popular topics. A little more engaging than a list of discussion categories. Furthermore, the home screen could be personalized even further during an on-boarding process to discover the user’s topic interests.