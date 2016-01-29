Discussion App Concept

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Spent the weekend completing an exercise to design a home screen for an iOS app based around “discussions” (essentially, chat rooms).
Instead of a list of discussions on the home screen, I wanted the audience to be presented with a personalized feed of topics. New users would be greeted with trending or popular topics. A little more engaging than a list of discussion categories. Furthermore, the home screen could be personalized even further during an on-boarding process to discover the user’s topic interests.