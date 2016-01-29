Jacob Burghart

Koala on drum

Jacob Burghart
Jacob Burghart
  • Save
Koala on drum character origami illustration jazz koala modeling c4d cinema 4d 3d
Download color palette

Koala model for a jazz at the zoo project

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Jacob Burghart
Jacob Burghart

More by Jacob Burghart

View profile
    • Like