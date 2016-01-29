Mason Dickson

2x Dribbble Invitations! (Closed)

This giveaway has ended.

Congrats to @PixelProfessor and @Derrick Stratton!

PixelProfessor is a popular web designer I know within the gaming community. Derrick is a logo designer who takes on the same qualities I do myself and continues to improve his skill with every piece he creates.

Again, congrats to them and let's keep #Dribbbling!

