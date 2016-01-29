Veronika Homolová

yoga

Veronika Homolová
Veronika Homolová
  • Save
yoga polish wtf yoga
Download color palette

If you want to know how it looks like when you are a beginner and you thought that it will be fun to go to yoga class in foreign country in language you don't understand...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Veronika Homolová
Veronika Homolová

More by Veronika Homolová

View profile
    • Like