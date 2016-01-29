Michael Cullen-Benson

Sif Dark Souls

Sif Dark Souls artorias forrest dark souls video game grey wolf grave silhouette sif
Shirt/Poster design Inspired by one of my favorite characters from Dark Souls. (Great Grey Wolf Sif)

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
