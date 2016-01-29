Jane Clark

Miles Scientific Icon take 2

Jane Clark
Jane Clark
Hire Me
  • Save
Miles Scientific Icon take 2 design logo
Download color palette

Icon variation, thinner border below the M

80e449883c5e2e05408c6d7315ed4dda
Rebound of
Miles Scientific Square
By Jane Clark
View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Jane Clark
Jane Clark
Co-Boss & Creative Director of BrandSwan
Hire Me

More by Jane Clark

View profile
    • Like